A Recipe for Change: The LEE Initiative’s Women Culinary and Spirits Program

Their help initially took the form of a relief kitchen for laid-off local restaurant workers. “We had food, we had staff. So, we cooked every bit of food we had and put a post on Instagram and caused a traffic jam in Old Louisville and were out of food in an hour,” Lindsey says.

Calls to Makers, GE and Audi buoyed their efforts, she says. “We called our partners who have been with us from the beginning and said, ‘Hey, we want to do this relief kitchen and it’s very important to us and can you help,’ and they said, ‘Of course.’”

Suddenly, their initial plan to feed local unemployed restaurant workers exploded. Lindsey says, “Maker’s looked at us and said, ‘If we can give you funding, do you want to expand?”

The pair opened 21 kitchens in cities across the country. In 18 months, they served close to two million meals.

When the world opened up and they had a chance to catch their breath and examine what they had accomplished a little more closely, they knew this: The plan to grow slowly was officially defunct. “We were national now. There was no going back to being a local community initiative,” Lindsey says. “We kept moving forward. We selected ten 2021 culinary mentees from our national network and also added five spirits mentees. Then we invited them to Kentucky along with the 2020 group who hadn’t been able to complete their program.”

In June, as part of the Women Culinary and Spirits Program, the pair created 10 days of curated experiences to broaden the skills of this talented group of women.

The mentees were treated to full immersion in Kentucky’s food, spirit and artisan culture and connected with superstar female mentors with whom they would have externships. This month, all of the mentoring will culminate in a dinner prepared by the mentees at the James Beard House.

This thoughtful compilation of life-altering moments is not lost on the recipients, some of whom are overcome with emotion when talking about it. “Forgive me if I tear up,” says Brianna Hlava, a spirits mentee and bartender at Barn 8 and The Pearl and co-owner of POCO pop-ups, “because that’s how cool the week was. During that last dinner, the chef who cooked for us was a former mentee, and the whole room stood up and gave her a standing ovation and everybody was crying. It was just love and it was exhilarating and empowering and inspiring. The vibe in that room was incredible.”