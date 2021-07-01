The New Issue Is Out!
Determination and confidence have put the Racing Louisville FC women’s soccer team in a league of its own. For the first time, they will have the distinction of hosting The Women’s Cup August 18 and 21 at Lynn Family Stadium. In the July issue, we spoke to a few of the team members about their love for the sport and the significance of this moment.
ALSO FEATURED IN THIS ISSUE:
• Check out highlights from this year’s Most Admired Woman event.
• Let us show you some of the best staycation spots in town.
• Read about our Editor-in-Chief’s experience at the On the Banks of Freedom dedication ceremony last month, as part of our city’s Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration.
• Learn some tips for growing a lush garden anywhere.
• Try these refreshing salads to cool you off and nourish your body this summer.
• Find out how you can have a beautiful home without spending tons of money.
Plus, in the Today’s Family section, check out the Education Awards recipients, nominated by our readers, try these inexpensive crafting ideas with your kids, and inspire your budding chefs with these fun cooking classes!
On the Cover:
Racing Louisville FC soccer forward Cheyna Matthews is playing to win, on and off the field.
Photo: Kylene White | Styling: Christine Fellingham | Hair and Makeup: Jill Higginbotham and Mikhail Schulz for J Michael’s Spa and Salon
