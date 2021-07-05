The Best First Step for a Healthy Pregnancy

The goal of this checkup is to find out about anything that could affect your pregnancy. Identifying these things is important because the first 8 weeks of pregnancy is the time when major organs develop in a fetus.

During this visit, you and your obstetrician-gynecologist (ob-gyn) or other obstetric care provider will talk about:

your diet and lifestyle

your medical and family history

medications you take

past pregnancies

We will also review your vaccination history to be sure that you have had all the vaccines that are recommended for your age group. In addition, we’ll go over the risks of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and discuss how to protect yourself.

Dr. Tiffany Hannigan is an OB-GYN at Clark Just for Women Health Solutions.