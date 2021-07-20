Gardens are diverse, and these green-thumbed artists are as well. One took a quarantine necessity and turned it into a thriving business, another uses gardening as a practice in daily meditation, and the last moonlights as an emergency plant triage nurse. But all of these gardeners have the will of an artist — risk-taking, self-reliant, passionate, and scrappy — and all have created life out of the dirt.

Whitney Powers: The (Vegetable) Garden Girl

Like many in the early stages of quarantine last year, Whitney Powers saw the bare shelves of the grocery stores, the uncertainty of our economy, and worried she wouldn’t be able to feed her family. So out of necessity (and a little bit of boredom) she decided to try growing her own food.

Whitney, who was a caterer before the pandemic, not only needed to feed her family, but also found her source of income challenged. “I was originally going to sell starter plants, so I had all these little starters lined up along my back sidewalk, but the squirrels ate them all!” she says from the front window of her brand new shop Garden Girl Foods in historic Old Louisville.

Whitney’s entrepreneurial spirit didn’t die with her first seedlings, though. Her second attempt at gardening took place in a community garden where Whitney says the squirrels had a “buffet to choose from” and left enough of her plants alone. That summer in the community garden, she learned the art of gardening from the neighboring elders and was given some heirloom seeds from “doc,” one of the garden’s tenants.

As summer progressed, Whitney’s crops grew. And grew. And grew. “I think I had 17 plants in there at first; we had more food than we knew what to do with. Tomato plants are as big as grown men and the plants were all fighting for space — it was a mess.” Whitney was then presented with a new gardening conundrum: What to do with all the yield.

As a girl growing up outside of Nashville, Whitney was taught to can by her great-grandmother.

When she realized that her canning skills were not keeping up with supply, she called her grandmother for some help and asked for some help purchasing a deep freeze. “She told me to keep canning and that her cornbread was burning, she had to go. And that was that. I realized I had to learn more about canning, so I enrolled in an online food preservation class through UofK’s Agriculture Department.”

And this is where Garden Girl sprouted. Whitney’s penchant for do-it-yourself, along with her country and culinary backgrounds, turned a quarantine hobby into a budding business.

“My friends started ‘shopping’ in my basement for food. Then, I started selling out my canned goods [homemade soups, veggies, jams, and jellies] at Logan Street Market.” Soon, Whitney’s demand was larger than her yield, so she returned to her rural roots and partnered with several farmers, as well as the Amish. During COVID-19, many of the rural processing plants were shut down, so farmers were having to throw out their rotting meat. Whitney decided to help curb the waste by putting the excess produce and meats to good use in stews and recipes that could be preserved through her canning operation.

“I got all the way deep into canning,” Whitney says. Her now-famous canned goods (she was recently on The Today Show and has been contacted by The Ellen Show for a spotlight) are now showcased at her brick-and-mortar community-based shop on Oak Street. In addition, Garden Girl also sells homemade heat-and-serve meals to the community, provides fresh produce in an urban food desert, and adds life to the landscape with a full-sized garden in the neighboring lot. The shop offers cooking and gardening classes to adults and children. This garden girl has made something out of nothing — literally built a community resource with some sweat and dirt and seeds, and of course with a little help from her husband and daughter who buzz around, their garden girl, her like bees.