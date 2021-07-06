Tell Us More!
We want to know!
We’re looking for people to feature in the magazine. Do the topics below apply to you or someone you know? Then email us!
Mixing it Up
Are you in an interracial relationship? If so, we want to feature you and your partner in an upcoming issue.
TO ENTER Send a short note (no more than 150 words) about how you met, how long you’ve been together and what you love about each other. Please also email a high-resolution photo of the two of you with your submission.
SEND to Tiffany@tbainandco.com
DEADLINE August 1
Sisterhood in Action
We love uplifting the changemakers in our community. Tell us about a woman who is working to bring inclusivity and equity to Louisville and Southern Indiana.
SEND to Tiffany@tbainandco.com
DEADLINE September 1
0 Comments