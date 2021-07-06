Tell Us More!

Mixing it Up

Are you in an interracial relationship? If so, we want to feature you and your partner in an upcoming issue.

TO ENTER Send a short note (no more than 150 words) about how you met, how long you’ve been together and what you love about each other. Please also email a high-resolution photo of the two of you with your submission.

SEND to Tiffany@tbainandco.com

DEADLINE August 1

Sisterhood in Action

We love uplifting the changemakers in our community. Tell us about a woman who is working to bring inclusivity and equity to Louisville and Southern Indiana.

SEND to Tiffany@tbainandco.com

DEADLINE September 1