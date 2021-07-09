Take a Trip Without Leaving Town

Pool Party for One

The Omni Hotel Louisville is not like every other Omni hotel. “One of the objectives for Omni as a brand is to have each one of the hotels really embrace its local flavor,” says Todd Piety, director of sales and marketing at Omni Hotel Louisville. “The only thing you’ll find that is consistent [across hotels] is the Omni service culture, the priority to ensure the guests have the best experience staying with us.” Bourbon is a huge part of Omni Hotel Louisville’s design and amenities. Each room has a curated bourbon bar that can be opened for guests, and there is an on-site speakeasy, called Pin + Proof, where adult guests can feel like they’ve stepped back in time to the Prohibition era. Of course, Omni Hotel Louisville doesn’t just cater to adult guests. Families love the rooftop Water Company pool. Even if guests aren’t staying at the hotel for the night or weekend, Todd says for the first time, people who are local to Louisville and want to enjoy the pool without committing to an overnight stay can purchase a Resort Pass to rent chairs or a cabana for the day and spend several hours at the pool.

Set Out for Serenity

Find quiet time at the 1840 Tucker House Bed and Breakfast set on five acres of land located on the outskirts of Louisville three minutes away from I-64 at the Blankenbaker Road exit. You can take a walk through the wooded area, meditate by the lake, chill out in their whirlpool tub and wake up to a full gourmet breakfast.

Go Prehistoric with the Kids

The Louisville Zoo is inviting guests to travel back 65 to 200 million years in time this summer and visit their newest prehistoric animal ambassadors – 19 different life-sized robotic dinosaurs in Dino Quest, presented by Great Clips. Through September 19, Zoo guests can experience the world’s largest, most lifelike robotic dinosaur exhibit, free with admission to the Zoo.