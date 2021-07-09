Take a Trip Without Leaving Town
Planning a getaway? Skip the plane ticket in exchange for a staycation that will reacquaint you with our city while helping support local businesses. Here are a few spots to consider:
Mhyria Polyakova is wearing: One-shoulder reversible swimsuit, $200, at Cannonballswimwear.com.
Hair and makeup by Jill Higginbotham and Mikhail Schulz for J Michael’s Spa & Salon.
Location: Omni Hotel Louisville.
Pool Party for One
The Omni Hotel Louisville is not like every other Omni hotel. “One of the objectives for Omni as a brand is to have each one of the hotels really embrace its local flavor,” says Todd Piety, director of sales and marketing at Omni Hotel Louisville. “The only thing you’ll find that is consistent [across hotels] is the Omni service culture, the priority to ensure the guests have the best experience staying with us.” Bourbon is a huge part of Omni Hotel Louisville’s design and amenities. Each room has a curated bourbon bar that can be opened for guests, and there is an on-site speakeasy, called Pin + Proof, where adult guests can feel like they’ve stepped back in time to the Prohibition era. Of course, Omni Hotel Louisville doesn’t just cater to adult guests. Families love the rooftop Water Company pool. Even if guests aren’t staying at the hotel for the night or weekend, Todd says for the first time, people who are local to Louisville and want to enjoy the pool without committing to an overnight stay can purchase a Resort Pass to rent chairs or a cabana for the day and spend several hours at the pool.
Set Out for Serenity
Find quiet time at the 1840 Tucker House Bed and Breakfast set on five acres of land located on the outskirts of Louisville three minutes away from I-64 at the Blankenbaker Road exit. You can take a walk through the wooded area, meditate by the lake, chill out in their whirlpool tub and wake up to a full gourmet breakfast.
Go Prehistoric with the Kids
The Louisville Zoo is inviting guests to travel back 65 to 200 million years in time this summer and visit their newest prehistoric animal ambassadors – 19 different life-sized robotic dinosaurs in Dino Quest, presented by Great Clips. Through September 19, Zoo guests can experience the world’s largest, most lifelike robotic dinosaur exhibit, free with admission to the Zoo.
Lee Ann and Allen Manganello swing their son Kai as they walk through one of the playgrounds at Waterfront Park.
Lee Ann is wearing: Top, $26, and skirt, $46, from Darling State of Mind.
Hair and makeup by Jill Higginbotham and Mikhail Schulz for J Michael’s Spa & Salon.
Location: Waterfront Park.
A Family Stroll
With over 85 acres of space, Waterfront Park has areas for individuals and families to enjoy activity as well as quiet. “Every time I give a tour of Waterfront Park, someone says, ‘I never knew this was here. I haven’t seen this before,” says Ashley Smith, director of development. “Lots of people don’t realize we have a public art collection.” Flock of Finns, which features 28 colorful birds and serves as a tribute to folk artist Marvin Finn, is probably one that many people recognize — at the corner of Witherspoon and River Road — but there are some other more hidden sculptures, including Gracehoper by Tony Smith and Tetra by Charles O. Perry. The Lincoln Memorial by Ed Hamilton is situated near a canopy of trees and makes for a quiet spot to consider the 12-foot Lincoln and the bas relief sculptures that show Lincoln’s story and the devastation of slavery. If music is more your thing, you’ll be happy to know that concerts are coming back to Waterfront Park this summer, including ZZ Top in mid-July and Nelly in August. For families, the Adventure Playground and Splash Park are well-loved, but there is also the original children’s play area (located west of the Harbor Lawn) that kids may not know about. And renting a double surrey for an hour from Wheel Fun Rentals is a blast!
Immerse in Louisville History
The Dupont Mansion Bed and Breakfast provides a step back in time with all modern amenities. The Inn is centrally located in the heart of the historic preservation district in Old Louisville making it the perfect lodging to explore all that Louisville has to offer. Guests enjoy leisurely gourmet breakfasts, beautifully appointed rooms and great hospitality. Guests can enjoy a glass of their favorite bourbon or wine and special packages catered to their individual needs.
Left to right: Shalonda Harris is wearing: INC tropical print dress, $58.99, at Macy’s. Claire Adams is wearing: Slice of Life romper, $54 and beaded hoops, $14, at Darling State of Mind, and tropical clutch, $74, at Six Sisters Boutique. Michelle Lozano Chapman is wearing: Lush print jumpsuit, $42, at Work the Metal. Mary Krol is wearing: Elan strapless top, $35, and skirt, $39, at Apricot Lane.
Hair and makeup by Jill Higginbotham and Mikhail Schulz for J Michael’s Spa & Salon.
Location: Garage Bar.
Hanging with the Girls
Located in NuLu, Garage Bar is popular not just for its food and beverage selection but because of its entire vibe (the two crashed cars out in front give it a unique feel). If you have the energy, you can play ping pong at one of the tables or simply hang out with the friends you took to the waterfront or the ones you met while there. Andrew Hutchinson of Garage Bar says the menu is ramping back up to what people knew and loved before the pandemic. When it comes to the bar menu, there is always something new and fun in the works. “Our Honey Lavender Lemonade is definitely the drink Garage Bar is known for. We’re also rolling out a new blackberry mojito on the cocktail menu that will hopefully be another crowd favorite,” he says.
Game Time for the Group
With 44 centers in 16 states across the country, serving more than 20 million guests annually, Main Event Entertainment features state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, shuffleboard, gravity ropes, ziplines, virtual reality and a full-service food and drinks menu.
Special Events for Baseball Fans
Slugger Museum Baseball fans will be in for an All-Star lineup of programming at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory during July. The museum will feature celebrations for Babe Ruth Day on July 9 and Women in Baseball Week July 25-31, among other happenings and additions throughout the month.
Hotel Distil is a luxury hotel in a historic building on Louisville’s Whiskey Row, located at 101 W. Main St.
Photo submitted.
Dive into Bourbon
Hotel Distil is a luxury hotel in a historic building on Louisville’s Whiskey Row. In true southern hospitality, Hotel Distil’s guest rooms feature well-appointed touches from floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Louisville skyline, espresso machines, and plush robes. Guest rooms also feature in-room bourbon carts. Authentic to the hotel’s refined bourbon culture, guests receive a prescription card inviting them to a nightly toast to the Repeal of Prohibition. With a nod to the year 1933, the celebration is at exactly 7:33pm – 19:33 military time – every night. A luxury hotel needs a restaurant to match, Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse is Whiskey Row’s only oak-fired steakhouse and features a rare and rotating bourbon collection, as well as indoor or outdoor seating.
Rejuvenate at the Spa
You and your girlfriends can treat yourselves to a lavish time of pampering at the Oasis Day Spa located inside Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center. They offer massages, nail care, waxing and a wide range of soothing facials. “The Lifting Rx facial with hyaluronic acid is very hydrating and cools your skin,” says Jennifer Romero, director of the spa. Clients can also unwind in their steam room or whirlpool.
