Small (Home) Upgrades = Big Changes

Ways to Add Luxurious Touches

Kimberly says one way to make a bathroom look and feel more opulent is to add trim work or details to make cabinetry or mirrors have a more furniture feel. This can be especially cost-effective for individuals who want an upscale look but don’t have an upscale budget.

Some homeowners are opting for quartz slabs on walls rather than tile work in showers or around tubs. “That’s a nice, luxurious, clean feel,” she says. And part of enjoying one’s bathroom means not having to work so hard to keep it clean, which can be a headache with tile. Sometimes a slab is also less expensive than tile work because the labor costs are less.

The finish on plumbing and lighting fixtures is another way to add a feeling of upscale design to a bathroom. Black and gold seem to have eclipsed brushed nickel as the trendy style. Even if you’re not doing a complete bathroom transformation, adding a rain shower head faucet is a simple change that can have a big impact.

If you look at design magazines for inspiration, the one thing you won’t see is clutter. Even though it may not seem like a typical luxury item, ample organization is extremely important. “One of the things I’m doing lately is tilt-outs on sink basins if we don’t do full height doors. People like to put their toothbrushes and toothpaste there. Most people don’t think about that for a bathroom,” Kimberly says. Lots and lots of differently-sized drawers are great, and Kimberly says electric outlets inside drawers for curling irons and hair dryers are also popular.