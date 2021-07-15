Owning the Game — And Her Life

Like many women, Cheyna’s professional life began to get a little more complicated after she married her husband, Jordan, who happens to be an NFL free agent, and became a mom to Josiah in 2018. “I was kind of uncertain if I would continue to play soccer. We had a toddler, [and] I had played in a World Cup for Jamaica, which was my dream,” she says. At one point, Jordan was playing in California with the San Francisco 49ers while she and Josiah were in Washington D.C. Life had gotten so busy, Cheyna didn’t know if she could find a way to do what she loved professionally while also being the wife and mother she wanted to be.

“I started hearing whispers of a team that would be close to where we call home, which is Nashville,” she says. “If I could end up there, it would probably extend my playing career.” That team was Racing Louisville FC. Cheyna knew she wasn’t going to return to Washington Spirit and became a discovery player (which is similar to a free agent). “Louisville was able to pick up my rights as a player,” she says. Recently, Cheyna was also named to the roster of the Jamaican Women’s National Team (her mother is from Jamaica).

When Cheyna played in the World Cup in 2019, Josiah was nine months old. Her son, Lionel, is now five months old as she prepares to play in this summer’s inaugural Women’s Cup, a four-game tournament that takes place on August 18 and 21. She is frequently asked how she does it, and the answer is, “To do it, you just have to start,” she says. “I’ve done it before; I can do it again. If you want to continue to follow your dreams, and you have the support and will, then there’s ways to make it happen,” she says.