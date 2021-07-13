Modernize Your Home on a Budget

Find out tips from a house flipper who loves to resurrect damaged homes.

Designer Tara Graves doesn’t shy away from a challenge. In the past year and a half alone, in the midst of a pandemic, she has flipped seven homes all around the city.

“The worse, the better!” she says of her most recent renovation project — a J-town home she recently resurrected from the dead. “That’s where you get the best deals.”

When she purchased the home off Old Six Mile Lane, originally crafted in 1798, it had been destroyed in a fire. So, Tara rolled up her sleeves, called in her crew, and took the house down to the studs. She first blew off the back of the house to create an open floor plan kitchen and dining area with additional living space above it on the second floor. In 10 months, a phoenix emerged from the ashes: a five bedroom, four bathroom stunner, unrecognizable from its four bed, two bath origin.