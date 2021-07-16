Getting Crafty with Your Kids

Budget-friendly Ideas

Crafting doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of fun and creative pieces you can make using household items.

Shelly said paper plates and toilet paper rolls are her go-to budget-friendly craft supplies.

“Everyone has toilet paper or paper towel rolls at home, and there are so many fun things you can do with them. Paper plates are fantastic, too. Get the cheapest ones you can find. We used so many paper plates during quarantine,” she said.

Shelly said her kids made elephant faces out of paper plates by cutting off the textured edge to create a trunk and gluing it to the middle of the plate. They used paint daubers to decorate and paint the face.

She said her son Jude created monkeys, elephants, and lions out of toilet paper rolls.

“Jude is very into animals. He replicated the entire Louisville Zoo with toilet paper roll animals. I finally had to limit him to making two a day,” she said.

They also created snowmen by painting toilet paper rolls white, decorating them with markers and stacking them together. Shelly said they made dinosaurs out of old diaper boxes by gluing construction paper eyes, teeth, arms, and legs onto the boxes.