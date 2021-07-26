Bowls of Fresh Goodness — Summery Salads

Cool off with a refreshing salad from one of these three places.

Take a bite of this fruity concoction above from Gracious Plenty Catering & Carry-Out. Their strawberry and orange salad contains a spring mix, strawberries, orange slices, goat cheese, house-made candied walnuts and house-made apple cider vinaigrette. “The combination of fresh ingredients, the sweet and tart flavor from the vinaigrette, the creamy texture from the goat cheese and crunch of the walnuts makes this salad a top seller,” says Tina Burress, founder of Gracious Plenty Catering & Carry-Out.