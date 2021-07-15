Be a Part of Our Pink Woman Photo Shoot!
Are you a cancer survivor? If so, we’re gearing for our annual Pink Woman photo shoot and want to see you there on September 17 at Oxmoor Center. Pink Woman, which is a collaboration between Today’s Woman, Oxmoor Center and Twisted Pink, represents a celebration of life. You will have an opportunity to connect with other survivors and be part of a worthwhile event that raises awareness about the importance of cancer research and self-care.
The deadline to register for our Pink Woman photo shoot for cancer survivors is August 28. Don’t forget!
Fill out the form below. All participants will receive a Pink Woman T-shirt that can be worn for the shoot. The photo will be featured in the October issue of Today’s Woman magazine.
P.S. We’d like to feature you! Nominate yourself or someone else who is a cancer survivor to also share your story with us and help inspire others who are fighting cancer.
