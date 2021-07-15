Be a Part of Our Pink Woman Photo Shoot!

Are you a cancer survivor? If so, we’re gearing for our annual Pink Woman photo shoot and want to see you there on September 17 at Oxmoor Center. Pink Woman, which is a collaboration between Today’s Woman, Oxmoor Center and Twisted Pink, represents a celebration of life. You will have an opportunity to connect with other survivors and be part of a worthwhile event that raises awareness about the importance of cancer research and self-care.

The deadline to register for our Pink Woman photo shoot for cancer survivors is August 28. Don’t forget!