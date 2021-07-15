Be Part of Our Pink Woman Photo Shoot and More!

Jul 14, 2021 | Breast Cancer, Pink Woman

Are you a cancer survivor? If so, we’re making plans to feature you in our upcoming photo shoots for the October issue of Today’s Woman. Register for one or both of these photo shoots.

  • Pink Woman Group Photo Shoot — We are looking for breast cancer survivors to inspire and encourage other women and to raise awareness about breast cancer. All participants will receive a Pink Woman T-shirt that can be worn for the shoot. The photo will be featured in the October issue of Today’s Woman magazine. Register for Pink Woman.
      WHEN:  September 17 @ 5:30pm (arrive at 5:15)     
      WHERE: Oxmoor Center near the Old Navy store 
      DEADLINE: August 28
  • Cancer Survivor Profile Feature Shoot — In August, Today’s Woman will be interviewing and photographing seven cancer survivors whose stories will be featured in the October issue. We would like you to nominate yourself or someone else who is a cancer survivor to also share your story with us and help inspire others who are fighting cancer. Survivors of all types of cancers can be nominated for this feature/shoot. Nominate yourself or others for the Profile Feature.
      WHEN: Details to come 
      WHERE: Oxmoor Center  
      DEADLINE : August 7

9 Comments

  1. Wilma Fugate
    Wilma Fugate on July 15, 2021 at 7:43 am

    There are many support groups now for help during one’s journey through this horrible disease. I would advise anyone diagnosed to take advantage of this help. It’s easier to share fears or thoughts with someone who is or has gone through your situation.

    Reply
  2. Pat Fullen
    Pat Fullen on July 15, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Stay strong and make the most of each day

    Reply
  3. Gina Robinson
    Gina Robinson on July 15, 2021 at 8:48 am

    Signing up for Photo shoot
    Excited about Photo shoot this year , getting to see everyone

    Reply
  4. When a Marshall
    When a Marshall on July 15, 2021 at 10:15 am

    🌸Looking forward to celebrating living and loving life as a survivor🥊Happy,happy feeling💞🥰🤩👌🏾

    Reply
  5. Phyllis Lee
    Phyllis Lee on July 15, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    I look forward to this photo shoot every year as I have been to all of them. So much fun and making new friends along the way.

    Reply
  6. Cindy Burns
    Cindy Burns on July 15, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    This is a great event that gives cancer patients a chance to see and talk with survivors. What encouragement!

    Reply
  7. Wanda jackson
    Wanda jackson on July 15, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Looking forward to seeing everyone , including the Today’s woman staff, you are so wonderful to do this photo shoot
    Be blessed

    Reply
  8. Cindy Heath
    Cindy Heath on July 15, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    Do your self exams; go to your doctor; get your mammogram. It saved my life💖💖

    Reply
  9. Tonya Gordon
    Tonya Gordon on July 15, 2021 at 11:28 pm

    My family has grown with my fellow pink sisters.

    Reply

