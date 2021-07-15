Be Part of Our Pink Woman Photo Shoot and More!

Are you a cancer survivor? If so, we’re making plans to feature you in our upcoming photo shoots for the October issue of Today’s Woman. Register for one or both of these photo shoots.
- Pink Woman Group Photo Shoot — We are looking for breast cancer survivors to inspire and encourage other women and to raise awareness about breast cancer. All participants will receive a Pink Woman T-shirt that can be worn for the shoot. The photo will be featured in the October issue of Today’s Woman magazine. Register for Pink Woman.
WHEN: September 17 @ 5:30pm (arrive at 5:15)
WHERE: Oxmoor Center near the Old Navy store
DEADLINE: August 28
- Cancer Survivor Profile Feature Shoot — In August, Today’s Woman will be interviewing and photographing seven cancer survivors whose stories will be featured in the October issue. We would like you to nominate yourself or someone else who is a cancer survivor to also share your story with us and help inspire others who are fighting cancer. Survivors of all types of cancers can be nominated for this feature/shoot. Nominate yourself or others for the Profile Feature.
WHEN: Details to come
WHERE: Oxmoor Center
DEADLINE : August 7
There are many support groups now for help during one’s journey through this horrible disease. I would advise anyone diagnosed to take advantage of this help. It’s easier to share fears or thoughts with someone who is or has gone through your situation.
Stay strong and make the most of each day
Signing up for Photo shoot
Excited about Photo shoot this year , getting to see everyone
🌸Looking forward to celebrating living and loving life as a survivor🥊Happy,happy feeling💞🥰🤩👌🏾
I look forward to this photo shoot every year as I have been to all of them. So much fun and making new friends along the way.
This is a great event that gives cancer patients a chance to see and talk with survivors. What encouragement!
Looking forward to seeing everyone , including the Today’s woman staff, you are so wonderful to do this photo shoot
Be blessed
Do your self exams; go to your doctor; get your mammogram. It saved my life💖💖
My family has grown with my fellow pink sisters.