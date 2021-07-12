A Name, Explained: A Juneteenth celebration

She described a conversation between she and a white man she met in Paducah named James. The two had talked about (Un)Known Project, which led to him giving her the names of all of the enslaved Black people his family owned. These are the names that are etched on the benches. “This was my way of letting this state know — particularly white people — that if your family has enslaved Black people, then it is time for you to release the names. Those names are not your names. Those names belong to the Black people who were enslaved that didn’t have the opportunity to have their own name because their names were stolen from them. If you have them, release them. There is no shame in that, because you didn’t do it. The shame is hiding the truth, and the only way this state starts to heal is by admitting the truth,” she says.

I walked away from the event inspired and hopeful for a future where all people can engage in frank conversations about race while working toward building stronger, diverse relationships. Hannah, Josh and Rachel Platt, director of Community Engagement at the Frazier Museum, are committed to using (Un)Known Project as a stepping stone to achieve this goal. “I think that unless you hold up a mirror to the entire past you can’t have truth and reconciliation. And that is what this is to me. I think you have to take a look at the past — the whole past. Not just the parts people want to hear about. I don’t think you can have reconciliation without the fuller story,” Rachel says. I believe this installation represents a new beginning for our city and an opportunity for us to support each other in ways we haven’t in the past. I am excited to see what happens next.