2021 Education Award Honoree: Anetria Brownlee Swanson

Anetria Brownlee Swanson

Professional School Counselor, Atherton High School

Category: Creative Education

After a brief stint as a substitute teacher, Anetria Brownlee Swanson had no doubts about pursuing a job in education – and will be celebrating her 20th year in the profession this fall. “I have always loved working with children,” she says. Prior to her current position as a school counselor, Anetria worked as an elementary school teacher, social studies resource teacher and human resources resource teacher. Anetria is committed to helping other educators improve their skillset in the classroom. She teaches a social studies methods course for beginning elementary teachers in the University of Louisville College of Education & Human Development.

Her teaching method: As an educator, I have always strived to create safe spaces for my students to explore, question, and construct their own meaning while guiding students to be critical and reflective thinkers and learners.

Defining moment: I am always touched when students seek me out to let me know I have impacted them in some way. Moments like those remind me of the importance of my role — and why I do what I do.

What students need now: They need trusted adults they can build authentic relationships with at school. This could be a teacher, administrator, counselor, mental health therapist, or school youth services coordinator. These individuals can help identify strategies and resources to help students in and out of school. They need to know we care and have their back!