The New Issue Is Out!

The June issue is out, and it’s the Most Admired Woman issue!

Read about 12 women winners in our community — determined by reader votes — who exemplify leadership, strength, and perseverance, and are helping lift others. We are proud to crown their achievements at the annual Most Admired Woman event, held at The Gillespie this year for the first time. The venue is only one of many changes for this revamped event. Get your tickets now and celebrate these worthy sisters, be a part of paying tribute to the history of Today’s Woman, and also get a taste of what’s to come from new magazine owner Tawana Bain. #weseeyousis #todayssisterhood

On the Cover: Today’s Woman 2021 Most Admired Woman winners

Photo: Kylene White

Makeup: Tia Mao

Hair: Krista Nenni

Location: Louisville Thoroughbred Society