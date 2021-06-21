Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Politics

ATTICA SCOTT

2021 Most Admired Woman — Business Owner

Legislator, Kentucky House of Representatives, District 41

Family: Son Advocate and daughter Ashanti

Neighborhood: Parkland

The idea of running for office sometimes seems mystical and veiled. How does a person do it? What actually happens? When Attica Scott and her friends sat around the kitchen table discussing situations they would like to see addressed through the political system, they realized the individuals at the local, state, and federal levels did not reflect their values and visions. She says because she and her friends had no idea what they were doing, they weren’t intimidated or overwhelmed but simply excited and energized to make positive change. Although Attica lost that first political race, it set her on a trajectory that led her to win and serve others later on.

What is a misconception that women have about running for office?

One is thinking that we can’t do it because we may be moms or because we may be the primary people responsible for elder care or because we work full-time or part-time. All of this is put into our heads as women. We’re told we’re not going to be able to raise the money. Every time I ran, I raised less than the other people in the race, and I’ve won multiple times. I want women to know you have every right to run for office; you belong in every level of government. Please do not allow anyone or anything to stop you.

Who are women from your own life who have inspired you?

My daughter, Ashanti, is one of my biggest inspirations. She’s a young person who sees everything happening around her and decides that she’s going to do something about it. Former state representative Eleanor Jordan. We live in the same neighborhood. To have her as one of my political mentors has helped to guide me and ground me. Jackie Floyd is one of my spiritual mentors; she got me connected to the church I’m a member of now.