Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Media

What do you do when you are stuck creatively?

We work well in teams at our station with photographers and producers. Talking it out with my coworkers is great. I judge a lot of Emmy Awards across the country, and it’s interesting to see everyone’s work and how others take a similar story and do it differently. I think you get your creative juices flowing by seeing other people’s work.

What would I find on your bedside table right now?

It’s a big mess. I love aromatherapy so I have all these Aveda essential oils. I love Shampure and Beautifying oil.

If you could gain or develop a skill, what would it be?

I studied to be a drone pilot at work, but I would like to hone my drone flying skills. I don’t have much time to fly because I’m interviewing. It would be nice to get more hours in. [The certification test is] difficult, and you have to renew it. I had it for a year, but I haven’t gone back and renewed it. The drone shots are so amazing.

Who was your most memorable teacher and why?

My professor and news director at the University of Missouri. You do pre-journalism classes, and then you apply to journalism school. There was a panel of three professors [including him]. He said, “I think she would do a great job.” Two of them said, “I don’t know.” He convinced them to let me in. Later, as I went through the program and they got to know me, they said, “He was right. We should have said yes from the beginning.” He gave me a chance, and I’m so thankful for that. Had he said no I wouldn’t have gone into journalism at all.

What is something you constantly lose at your house?

My phone, and my kids are always saying, “Just do Find My Phone” on your watch. It happened yesterday, but I wasn’t wearing my smartwatch either. I never lose it anywhere else.

Where do you go and what do you do when you need time to recharge?

I work out a lot. I’m always at the Y or Orangetheory. I think it’s really important to have an hour and focus on your health. It helps me with the stress of work, being a mom, being a wife. I work out five to six times a week.

What is your favorite TV series to watch over and over?

Friends. It reminds me of college. If an episode is on, I’ll watch it and it brings back memories. Overall I don’t watch a lot of TV. At the beginning of the pandemic, I think we all watched a lot of TV, a lot of Netflix or binge-watching. But now, I’m outside more.

