Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Home/Home Style

What skills are necessary for your position?

Communication is probably number one. Strategic thinking and problem-solving. Team-building; I need a good team if we’re going to be successful. And then project and process management.

What hopes do you have personally or professionally?

I would like lumber prices to come down because I am ready to build my forever home. Professionally, I would like to see the number of Habitat houses we can do a year and the number of repairs we can do a year increase. I truly believe in the power of home. A stable home changes lives. More children graduate from high school and attend college.

What have you learned about yourself in your adult life?

I’ve learned that I don’t give up. I will do what it takes to get it done, and the whole time I’m going through it, I’m thinking “How can I make it better?” I’ve also learned that I need to be outdoors to recharge. Winter is a hard time for me. This is the most important: I’ve learned that being a Gigi (grandma) is far better than I could have ever imagined.

What item can’t you live without?

Diet Vanilla Coke. It keeps me from being grumpy.

What is your favorite word?

Perseverance. When you look at people who’ve achieved their dreams, there are always obstacles to face. I think about our Habitat program; it’s not easy. Some of our home buyers apply three or four times just to get accepted. On top of that they do 400 sweat equity hours. They have to pay their closing costs and attend workshops. Our home buyers have to have some drive and determination.

Are you a beach person or mountain person?

I’m both. There’s nothing better than going to Destin, Florida, and sitting on a sandy beach. This year, we’re going out west. We’re going to hit Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Tetons.

Is there something specific that you hope to see on this trip?

When I travel with my kids, they may be grown, but it’s about them. I get excited by what they’re excited about. Usually they choose our destination, and I don’t care where they choose. If they choose the beach, I’m going to be happy; if they choose Disney World, I’m going to be happy. I just want to see their faces.

What do you do when you feel frustrated?

I get outside, getting fresh air and having time to clear my mind.

Where is your favorite place to visit in Indiana?

Palmyra, Indiana, to a little hidden gem called Buffalo Trace Park. I grew up camping there with my parents, and I’ve taken my children there. That was one of our favorite camping places.

