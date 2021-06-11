Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Education

TONI GANZEL, MD

2021 Most Admired Woman — Education

Dean of University of Louisville Medical School

Family: Husband Brian and adult daughters, Natalie and Paige

Neighborhood: Blankenbaker Road area

When Toni M. Ganzel was a young girl, she didn’t want to be a doctor or a dean of a medical school. She wanted to be Wonder Woman and save lives in red high-heel boots. Plan B was to be a flight attendant once she realized that Diana Prince was fictional. It was in seventh grade that she fell in love with science. No matter what direction she has gone professionally, she always knew she wanted to learn, lead, and serve others.

What other careers did you consider besides medicine?

In early college, I wanted to be a high school biology teacher and cheerleading coach. As I was taking more sophisticated sciences, I wasn’t sure if teaching high school science would be challenging enough. I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll go into research.’ Somebody said, ‘Why don’t you take the MCAT and see how you do?’ I thought, ‘What the heck? I’ll see how I do.’ I took it and did well, and I thought, ‘What the heck? I’ll just apply [to medical school].’ I got in, and then I thought, ‘What the heck? I might as well just go.’ I tell women today, ‘That is not a path I recommend for people now. You need to be far more intentional.’

You also have an MBA. Why did you acquire that degree?

I felt like as a medical educator, we did a really nice job in training our students and residents in the science and art of medicine and a terrible job in teaching them about the business of healthcare and the important role physicians should take in shaping patient-centered care.