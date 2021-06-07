Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Business Owner

SHAUNTRICE MARTIN

2021 Most Admired Woman — Business Owner

Owner, Black Market KY

Family: Son, Iniejah

Neighborhood: Parkland

Most people don’t launch a grocery store with the intent of giving it away, but most people aren’t Shauntrice Martin. She helped launch the nonprofit Feed the West with Taylor Ryan after Kroger shut down its West End store in the summer of 2020 following downtown protests. She then opened Black Market KY all while continuing to do her full-time job as a lobbyist for Kentuckians for the Commonwealth. Shauntrice knows from personal experience how access to fresh or minimally processed food options can make a difference in how people feel and live.

What led you to become interested in food justice?

I was born and raised in the West End. My family was always really close. My mother raised us by herself, but my grandmother and my great-grandparents were in the house. Eventually, we moved to the Cotter Homes Projects and the Shepherd Square Projects. I spent half my time there and half my time in the West End. My great-grandmother had a garden so she would pick greens and tomatoes. When I was with her, I was getting fresher food. When we were home with my mom, we had a lot of processed stuff. She was a janitor and worked crazy hours on top of taking care of us. I got to see two different sides.

What is your goal for Black Market KY?

I would like to donate the store by the end of the year. It’s easier for them accounting wise to start out January 1. We don’t have any debt, but I want them to be in the best possible position to succeed. I think we’re on our way to being sustainable. All the staff members are part-time right now, but I would like that same team to stay there. I want there to still be a social justice focus. I’m going to donate it to a West End resident who makes less than $50,000 a year who has volunteered with the program at some point.