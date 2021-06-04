Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Beauty/Fashion

What is it like to buy for your shop?

With Apricot Lane, I was able to open three different locations and be a buyer there. Of course, I buy what I like, but I try to take my sisters with me. We range from 20-35, and my mom is in her 50s. I really try to buy something for everyone. I don’t wear a crop top anymore, but they are here to stay for a while. I have to break some barriers of my own to shop for others.

What have you learned about yourself over the last several years?

This past year, I’ve become a mother, and we’ve all learned a lot [from COVID-19]. From opening a business, I learned how strong I can be but also to ask for help when needed. I don’t think you realize your support system until you need it. I’m not a master of finance. There are certainly things I’m really bad at. I’ve learned even when help doesn’t come, I can handle it.

What guilty pleasures do you have?

Pouring a glass of wine and escaping to my bathroom. I sometimes don’t even turn my bathtub on. I really like audiobooks. I’ve been listening to the Bridgerton series.

What clothing trends do you like right now?

I’m so happy high-waisted jeans are back. Comfort is in. Athleisure wear has been trending. I’m all about a good power suit, but the fact that you can put on a pretty blouse and some nice jeans and feel like you are still appropriate in the office setting is really hitting my mark.

Are you a dog or cat person?

I’m a dog person. We have a Potcake named Belle. We’ve had her five years now. With a kid, you lose track of the dog. She is wonderful; she was rescued from one of the Bahamian islands.

What goals do you have?

Our goal is to get out and travel more. We thought for sure we’d be in Europe with a 1-year-old this summer, and we’re not. We are talking about expanding Six Sisters and looking at Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a couple other locations. We’re also talking about a baby store, because when you have a baby that’s what becomes your life. We’re also talking about expanding our family. After a year of unexpected chaos, we’re just taking it day by day; 2021 has been almost as wild as 2020.

