Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Athletes/Fitness

ALISON CARDOZA

2021 Most Admired Woman — Athletes/Fitness



Certified personal trainer/group exercise instructor, Baptist Health Milestone Wellness Center

Family: Husband John and daughter Alexa

Neighborhood: Middletown

With a degree in exercise science and sports medicine and experience as both a University of Louisville Ladybird dancer and Indianapolis Colts cheerleader, Alison Cardoza is all about movement and wellness, but even she has exercises she doesn’t enjoy. Her focus on finding what works for each individual and being motivational and supportive are some of the reasons why she has had some of the same clients for over 15 years.

Some people only think of cardio when they think of exercise, but is there more to it?

Balance is so important because that tends to go when we hit a certain age. A dancer or an 80-year-old woman might be a little different on how they stretch, but I always tell them static stretching and 30-seconds of hold improves you mentally and physically.

Women often struggle with body image. How do you help female clients address this?

First and foremost, I work on improving their confidence and feeling beautiful from within. Many women feel stuck in this pre-contemplation or contemplation phase. They’re nervous and don’t know what to do next. I help advance them mentally and physically into that action phase not only through exercise, but through meditation, relaxation or flexibility.

What is your favorite and least favorite way to exercise?

My favorite is dancing. I’m not a big fan of any type of cardio. I can’t motivate myself to get on a treadmill or get on a bike. I turned a negative into a positive because dancing is cardio. I have to have music, and I love dancing with my clients.

What traits do you admire in others?

I value commitment and motivation. The hardest thing to do is show up at the gym. The commitment to showing up is first and foremost.