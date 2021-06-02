Meet the 2021 Most Admired Woman — Arts

ANGELA VAUGHN HAMPTON

2021 Most Admired Woman — Arts



Director of choir/handbells, Floyd Central High School and artistic director, Voces Novae

Family: Spouse Mark Hampton

Neighborhood: Georgetown, Indiana

Angela Vaughn Hampton has been listening to the tinkling of piano keys since she was an infant in a playpen. Her mother is a musician who taught piano in the home and played organ for St. James Church in South Louisville for over 50 years. Angela began piano lessons when she was 5 years old and went on to major in music education in college. Although she considered majoring in musical performance, by going the teaching route, she has been able to collaborate and make music with others in ways she never expected.

What is the best thing about your career?

I enjoy making music with people. I enjoy playing by myself, but it’s more enjoyable to work with others, whether it’s a small group of musicians or a full chorus like I have with Voces Novae. With my job at Floyd Central, I enjoy seeing students’ musical growth and seeing them be able to make music on a level that they couldn’t do on their own but can as part of a group.

What are the challenges of your career?

Time management, because I do like being busy, but there are times of the year when it gets tough trying to juggle everything. There are teaching challenges. I don’t like grading, but obviously, as a teacher, that’s something I have to do.

In what ways do you try to empower the young women you know?

I try to be a model for them of confidence and independence. I want them to see you can be confident in what you do but not be inflexible. I want them to think for themselves. I try to make the most of our song texts when we sing texts that have to do with relationships. I make sure we take time to talk about what healthy relationships are. I do make sure when we sing music by female composers that we look into those composers a little bit.