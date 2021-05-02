The May Issue Is Out!

The right type of relationship can be a powerful force in our lives. “In my experiences with people,” says Today’s Woman Owner and Publisher Tawana Bain, “I have realized relationships are centered around the three tables we commonly occupy: personal tables, professional tables and social tables. At Today’s Woman we’re focusing on the tables at which we sit and how they can fuel our souls, lift our spirits and lead to self discovery. We are creating new ways for our sisters to connect. And as a reader and supporter, we hope you will start the journey with us!” #weseeyousis #todayssisterhood

In this issue:

• Meet four pairs of friends who prove differences can bring people together.

• Take a look at how women — all from distinct cultural backgrounds — embrace the role of motherhood and check out their advice for new moms.

• Learn from the emotionally healing power of animals, for children and adults.

• Get your young children hooked on Learning with Miss Fish!

• Transform your outdoor space into a relaxing retreat.

Plus, check out our Caregiver Guide special section recognizing excellent caregivers, and find out how to nominate an outstanding educator you know for our Education Awards!

On the Cover (L-R): Rama Tamimi Alsoufi, Tabitha Wiafe and Yinyin Wright are each from different cultures, but motherhood is the bond they share. Find out how their cultural backgrounds have shaped their perspectives on motherhood.

Photo: Kylene White

Makeup: Tia Mao

Hair: Krista Nenni

Styling: Christine Fellingham