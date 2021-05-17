Raising the Bar in Apartment Living

Does living among interesting people make a person more interesting? It may not happen by osmosis, but it likely leads to unique conversations and connections that may inspire us to do more interesting things. The women in the City Club Apartments help make an already unique apartment hotel, experiential living community even better.

MANASA SAGARAM

Manasa Sagaram left the mountains and deserts of Scottsdale, Arizona, in the summer of 2020 to come to University of Louisville Hospital, where she is a resident in internal medicine with a focus on gastroenterology (GI).

When she arrived in Louisville, she knew she wanted a home in the downtown area with amenities and nice views, and it is a bonus that she only has a five-minute drive to work. Because of COVID-19 shutdowns, she hasn’t been able to experience some of Louisville’s live theater or concerts, but now that she has been vaccinated, she has been exploring some of the neighborhoods surrounding downtown, including the Highlands and Nulu. Residents of the City Club Apartments, like Manasa, can take advantage of having restaurants like Brazeiros and Whiskey Dry under a mile away.