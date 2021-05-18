Pandemic Pets: A Horse, of Course!

Most people who have chosen to adopt animals during COVID-19 have gone the typical route of a cat or dog. Or maybe a bunny rabbit or a lizard.

But most people aren’t Jaime Rice, a yoga instructor from Frankfort, Kentucky.

She grew up on a farm in Henry County, but when her grandfather had a stroke, the family moved into town. Ever since that time, she had longed to purchase a farm and return to her roots in some form or fashion. An unexpected silver lining of the pandemic is that she and her husband, Mike, found and purchased in June 2020 a farm, which they named Lost Acres, which is five minutes from their house. Jaime was hopeful that she would be able to adopt a horse, but her friend, who owns an animal sanctuary, told her about two calves that needed adoption. “I looked at my husband and said, ‘Oh, can I?,’” Jaime says. “So we adopted a blind baby calf (Boulder) and got a friend for him, the same age, a lame baby calf (Beauty).”

The calves came to Lost Acres Farm in July 2020. “Everything was closed up. I would go and spend hours at the farm. Caring for the cows was such a joy. I’m caring for this sentient being, and it helped me,” she says. Even though Jaime doesn’t consider herself a touchy or huggy person, the pandemic’s isolation had affected her.