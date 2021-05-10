Pandemic Pets: A Boy’s Best Friend

We’ve all taken some unusual steps to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. I have zero spatial abilities and generally dislike puzzles, but I did them in the past year just to have something to do. Some people took up new hobbies like knitting or painting or woodwork. Most of us needed something to fill our days and our thoughts since we were in our homes so much. But many Kentuckiana residents also saw the pandemic as a perfect opportunity to welcome pets into their lives, either to be a source of companionship, to help boost their mental health, or to help their overall wellness (and maybe others’ too).

Man’s (and boy’s) best friend

When Ginette Allen’s 9-year-old son Cade was younger, he was very afraid of dogs, but as he got older, he began talking about the possibility of the family adopting a calm, older dog. She and her husband, Brian, didn’t think they had the time to dedicate to a dog. “And then COVID-19 happened, and we had a lot of time on our hands,” Ginette says. “Cade continued his pleas.”

They adopted a dog named Booker, whom they quickly discovered was riddled with health issues that made euthanasia the most compassionate decision. “It was traumatic. Cade and I were both with [Booker], and it was very sad, but the next day, Cade was like, ‘When are we getting another dog?’” Cade immediately said their next dog was going to be named Boomer.