Natural Childbirth: What to Know

Hoping for a natural childbirth? These OBs can help.

The all-female team of OB-GYNs at Clark Just For Women Health Solutions see and support their patients from even before they’re pregnant through delivery.

“Once you decide you want to get pregnant, you should call,” says Dr. Tiffany Hannigan. “We can start preconception counseling, get people started on their prenatal vitamins, go through their health history, and see if there are things we can help with to make sure they have the best pregnancy possible.”

If a woman is having difficulty getting pregnant, the Just For Women team can initiate fertility testing close to home. “We always have the option of referring to fertility specialists if the need may arise, but a lot of the initial workup we can do right here at Clark to help you start your family sooner,” says Dr. Katie Shannon.