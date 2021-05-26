Meet Priscila Mattingly
Priscila Mattingly, Chief Human Resources (HR) and Inclusion Officer at Trilogy Health Services, had wanted to work in health care for a while but didn’t have the opportunity until August 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. What a time to enter the long-term care industry! But she has been pleased to join a company that doesn’t just talk about helping its staff, but “walks the walk” and puts effort and resources into being an employee-first company.
Since Priscila moved to Louisville mid-pandemic, she has yet to have the chance to become involved in mentoring women outside the organization, but she is very eager and committed to helping young human resources professionals figure out their career paths and see what careers HR can provide. “I am a believer in helping people craft their own job description with more of what they love. Oftentimes for young professionals in HR, that’s about discovering areas of HR they didn’t know before,” she says. Many people think of HR as just going over the employee handbook with new hires, but there are various aspects of a potential HR career, including sales and marketing for recruitment, analytics of compensation and benefits, and all different types of employee relations.
“The wonderful thing about HR is that it doesn’t really matter what industry you are in; people are people,” she says. While shifts, training, and job descriptions will look a little different, most everyone wants to work for a company that has a great culture and values its staff.
One way Trilogy Health Services exemplifies this culture is through its nonprofit Trilogy Foundation, which is aimed at helping its 15,000 employees through “desperation and inspiration.” The Foundation is available to assist staff members with catastrophic situations, such as costly cancer treatments or domestic violence situations, but it is also available for staff seeking help to purchase a home or go to college.
Trilogy Health Services is located at 303 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40222, 502.907.1180.
