Giving Everyone a Reason to Smile

What skills and traits are important for caregivers?

Having good skills about transferring them from a wheelchair to a chair or toilet and working with others to come up with a good plan for how to bathe and shower to make sure that it is as safe as possible. I listen to [residents] if they have concerns. Having a good sense of humor makes them feel more comfortable with you. Solving problems before they even come up, and knowing someone’s pattern allows you to anticipate [their needs].

What steps do you take to relax and ensure you are an effective caregiver?

Sometimes I’ll just pray and that will have a calming effect on me. I take breaks, go outside and look at the sunshine. I’ll try to find humor in what I’m doing. Getting a good amount of sleep is always helpful.

How do your colleagues support you as a caregiver?

My colleagues listen when I’m having a bad day. I try to leave my home problems at home and bring a fresh attitude to work. But they are there to listen to me. They’ll answer call lights for me if I’m busy. If we’re having a difficult time with a resident, we’ll call on each other and say, ‘Hey, you think you can work with this person?” We give each other tips [on what residents like or what works with them].

