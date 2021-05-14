Get Hooked on Learning with Miss Fish

Fred Rogers was famous for an endless supply of blue cardigans and phrases that projected love right through the television such as, “I like you just the way you are.” If you were a fan of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, then get ready to welcome to your home the new local kids show Learn This with Miss Fish, available on YouTube. With an easygoing and optimistic attitude like that of Fred Rogers, Kennisha Fisher is ready to release “mindful content” and redefine children’s programming in the process.

As a professional newborn photographer and a mother to five teenage boys, Kennisha is no stranger to how a child’s mind works. She’s watched a kid’s show or two (or a million) along the way, so when she and her creative team set out to develop Learn This with Miss Fish, they made conscious choices with its message. “My goal was to blend the shows my children grew up with and the bottom-line wholesome content that Fred Rogers put in my life,” she says.

Educational programs like Dora the Explorer and Blue’s Clues, with their slower pace and characters who speak directly to the audience, also served as a blueprint for Learn This With Miss Fish. “On the mission statement was written, ‘This is not a microwavable product. This is an oven-baked system,’” Kennisha says. This idea is a magical recipe when connecting with kid viewers. Inherent in this format is space for comfort and encouragement. “Having a moment of still was so important. Mindfulness is huge,” she says.