For the Love of Horses

There’s no shortage of children’s books that involve horses. From The Black Stallion to Black Beauty, these popular reads just go to show that kids remain fascinated by the unconditional love and beauty horses project. Children and horses go together like peas and carrots or grade schoolers and Minecraft. This enchantment might have something to do with the many physical and emotional benefits that horseback riding and being around horses offers a child.

Betsy Webb began The Louisville Equestrian Center (LEC) in 1999. She has over 60 horses on property, including 30 lesson horses ranging from the gentlest of ponies to horses that challenge the more advanced rider, and she has overseen countless kids’ summer riding camps. Betsy has helped thousands of children and adults value the connection between humans and horses. “Each lesson builds upon itself and builds self-confidence,” she says, “and, you know, not only that, but responsibility.”