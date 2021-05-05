Enter to Win a Gift Card from Sassy Fox!
You can win a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment at 150 Chenoweth Lane in Louisville. Sassy Fox offers upscale, designer clothing and accessories for the frugal fashionista.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
DEADLINE:
TO ENTER:
One winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
DEADLINE:
Tuesday, May 11, at midnight.
See Official Rules for details.
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!