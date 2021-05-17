Don’t Forget to Nominate Your Favorite Educator!

Know an educator who needs to be recognized for her dedication and encouragement in helping someone learn? Today’s Woman wants to meet her and tell her story.

Nominate someone in one of the following categories:

• School Leadership — Someone who is leading exceptionally or developing a new direction for an educational organization.

• Creative Educator — Someone who has gone beyond the duties of the job to reach and motivate students.

• Special Needs/Mental Health Educator — Someone who works in the areas of special needs or mental health who deserves recognition.

• Virtual Learning Educator — Someone who uses technology in new or creative ways to teach students.

• Outside Educator — Someone outside the school environment who is teaching and motivating children, such as troop leaders, club leaders, church leaders.

DEADLINE: MAY 31.