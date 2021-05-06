Dive into an Outdoor Oasis

The homeowner worked in collaboration with Dwellings and a few other businesses in town to bring her taste and tradition together. The elegant mosaic tile wall at the edge of the infinity pool was just the right improvement for this 15-year-old stunner. In addition to the update from Louisville Tile, the homeowners chose Summer Classics to furnish the outdoor area. The look of cozy, lazy days by the poolside was achieved with the clean lines and light colors. By choosing a blank canvas the homeowner leaves room to add pops of colors and touches of seasonal bliss if ever desired. Smart choices like these make any space timeless.

Booker Designs captured the sweetness of simplicity with their approach and mindfulness to easy lawn maintenance. They brought the landscaping to life and continued the theme of peace and serenity to the grounds. The Japanese Maple adds a deep hue of red next to the patio table set for two. The corner spot brings a sense of calmness where sunsets and sunrises can be adored on their rise or fall. The ease and beauty of the Azalea bush makes lawn maintenance a breeze. The shrub, a staple for most gardens, is a low-maintenance bush, offering a variety of colors that bloom in the spring year after year. The soft pink Peonies are a star on their own on or off the bush. The bloom of this perennial brings a richness when their fragrance hits the air. They’re also the perfect stemmed accessory in a favorite vase.

This Kentucky home wouldn’t be complete without mention of the iconic M.A. Hadley pottery resting on the edge of the view overlooking Hunting Creek Golf Course. The covered porch guarantees the party is on, come rain or shine, making this outdoor haven accessible year-round.

