Defining Motherhood: Yinyin Wright

Yinyin Wright

Mother to Zayden, 9, Ryland, 7, and Maddox, 4

Engineering Senior Program Manager at GE Haier

Family hails from China

“Each of my children’s births changed my life. . . . My personality softened.”

Mothering traditions in your culture: When I was born, there was still the one-child policy in China. There’s a phenomenon in Asian culture called the “Tiger Mom.” Parents wanted to make sure that their one child was competitive and successful in life, so they provided as much enrichment and education as they could. I was not allowed to watch TV or have many play dates or do any activity that didn’t contribute to academic achievement. The mom is a failure if the child doesn’t succeed. This puts even more pressure on the children.

Traditions you have embraced or altered: There are merits to this culture. But I also believe that you have to make sure your kid enjoys learning at a very young age and that they develop very good habits around learning. When I was young, I felt so much pressure to study. I wanted to avoid that. I don’t want them to see studying as a chore. I don’t want them to think that if they have bad grades, there is no way they can succeed for the rest of their lives.

Biggest surprises: It has changed who I am and brought new life goals. Becoming a mother mellowed me out quite a bit from more of an aggressive professional to someone who treats everything with more peace. When I was pregnant with my oldest, I was so happy, never tense. People around me noticed my personality changed. I had a brand new perspective. When my middle son was born, he had a serious birth complication. Through all of his medical treatment, I realized I was much stronger than what others and I expected. When I found out I was pregnant with my youngest, it was a surprise. This pregnancy eventually led our family to make a big decision of becoming family small business owners.

What it takes to raise children well: Love them no matter what and make sure they know that. Keep learning parenting styles, tips and tricks, and learn from other moms. Build or find a support system to lean on others when you need it.

