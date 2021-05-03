3 Things to Do This Month
The Ideal Bartender Experience
Learn about the life and legacy of Tom Bullock, the first Black American to write and publish a cocktail book. During the performance, you’ll be served three premium Whiskeys including a cocktail created by Bullock.
WHEN May 6
WHERE Evan Williams Bourbon Experience
TICKETS $20
CONTACT 502.272.2623 or guestservices@heavenhill.com
What is a Vote Worth: Suffrage Then and Now
This exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting. You will learn about the history of the suffrage movement and Kentucky’s place within the movement.
WHEN Now through August 1
WHERE Frazier History Museum
TICKETS $10, $12, and $14
CONTACT 502.753.5663
The exhibit reflects on the life of Breonna Taylor, her killing in 2020, and the year of protests that followed, in Louisville and around the world. It features artists from Louisville and across the United States, and was developed with the guidance of Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville artists, activists, mental health professionals, and others.
WHEN Now through June 6
WHERE Speed Art Museum
TICKETS Free admission
CONTACT 502.634.2700
