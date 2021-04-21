Win $250 Worth of Gift Cards to the Paddock Shops!

Enter to win a Paddock Shops tote bag filled with a variety of gift cards totaling $250 from Paddock Shops’ retailers and restaurants.

THE GIVEAWAY:
Paddock Shops tote bag filled with a variety of gift cards totaling $250 from Paddock Shops’ retailers and restaurants. Here’s how to enter. It’s a little different…

* To qualify to win, you must “like” the Paddock Shops Facebook page before submitting the entry form.   

DEADLINE:
You have until TUESDAY, APRIL 27 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.

 

Fill out my online form.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *