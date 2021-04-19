We Have a BIG Problem

1 in 50 children were abused or neglected in KY in 2019*

1 in 68 children were abused or neglected in IN in 2019*

Dear Grown Ups,

I am a child at the park. I am your neighbor. I go to school with your children. And I need your help. Kentucky and Indiana have a big problem — child abuse.

Kentucky and Indiana rank ﬁrst and 15th in the nation in cases of child abuse and neglect. You likely know a kid who needs help. Will you protect them by supporting Kosair Charities’ Child Abuse Prevention efforts?

The pandemic has been hard. Not being able to see our friends, having to wear a mask, and learning online aren’t easy. I am safe in my home, but not every child is so lucky. Some kids live with people who hurt them. Since we are not going to school or other activities, we aren’t seeing the adults who typically help watch over us. Child abuse reports have decreased by 29%** since the community shut down, and I am scared for what that means for my friends.

I hear grown-ups say raising kids is the hardest job of all, so we have to help each other. Will you check on your neighbors, learn signs of abuse and neglect, and support prevention efforts?