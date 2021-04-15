We Dress. We Bet. We Drink. We Party. We Dance … We Derby!

WeDerby™ has designed a line of apparel, which includes two different styles of hoodies, and they will be creating masks and hats to be released in time for Derby season. Eden says the inspiration for both hoodie designs came from the historical connection between Black Americans and the Derby. “There were a large number of African American jockeys who participated in the first Kentucky Derby, so we came out with our version of what a jockey silk would look like but in more of a hoodie form. The other hoodie is in pink to signify femininity and the running of the roses.”

Emphasizing the importance of inclusion is a crucial goal of WeDerby™, but Eden also wants to encourage people of color to become involved in the Derby outside of being a spectator. “We want to elevate opportunities for the new generation to be involved in the sport across all aspects — not just the idea that you have to be a jockey, but you can be an owner, or you can work for Churchill Downs. You can be a part of the Derby in so many ways.”