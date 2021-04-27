The Women Behind the Derby Traditions

Whether they’re creating the garland of roses, blending the perfect bourbon, educating the community about the history of horse racing, or raising money for charities by wearing sneakers with ball gowns, these women are the experts in keeping our traditions alive and helping to forge new ones. Check out tomorrow’s post for more of the women behind the traditions.

Stacey Robinson

Executive Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer

Kentucky Derby Festival

Stacey Robinson has worn many hats at the Kentucky Derby Festival over her 35 years there, including event manager and director of membership. But in her current position, she is focused on human resources, finance, legal, and risk management, and she plays a role in steering diversity and outreach efforts.

The Kentucky Derby Festival will have both virtual and in-person events this year, but there is a focus on outdoor activities and helping families and neighborhoods celebrate the Derby on a small scale. “We’re trying to do everything we can to bring our festival spirit to the entire community,” Stacey says. “In the past, there have been folks who have not felt like they have been a part of the Derby season and spirit. While this will be a weird year, we want to start working toward making people feel more included and spreading that joy around.”

The KDF brought around a traveling Pegasus Parade tribute to different communities throughout Louisville to avoid people gathering in large crowds in downtown Louisville, and worked a new plan for Thunder Over Louisville as well.

Stacey is wearing: Hat, $750, from Attitudes by Angie; Jumpsuit, $375, Earrings, $175, both from Rodes for Her, 502.753.7633; Shoes, $40, from Rack Room Shoes.

Hair: Krista Nenni Makeup: Amber Himes and Tia Mao Styling and Art Direction: Fitz Fitzgerald

Location: Black Jockeys Lounge