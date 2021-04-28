The Women Behind the Derby Traditions

Elizabeth McCall

Assistant Master Distiller, Woodford Reserve

Brown-Forman

There’s nothing like drinking a glass of fine bourbon — and Elizabeth McCall wants you to enjoy every sip. The assistant master distiller has been recognized for her work to grow rye grain in Kentucky to be used in bourbon. Since most rye for bourbon is currently imported from Canada and Europe, her work in this area has been vital. “The beverage alcohol industry is a fun and lively industry, and I learned that I had a true passion for spirits after I started at Brown-Forman. I didn’t know I wanted to be on the Master Distiller path until it was an option, and I started to train with our Master Distiller Chris Morris to further understand what the role entails. I love ensuring the quality of the world’s finest bourbon, Woodford Reserve, creating innovative whiskies for the Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection, and educating members of the trade as well as consumers on this brand that I love.”

