Take Our ‘Did You Know?’ Derby Quiz!
This horse, Donerail, pictured in 1913, stands as the biggest longshot victor in the history of the Kentucky Derby. Going off at 91-1, Donerail provided a $184.90 payoff for a $2 bet.
Are you a Derby trivia guru? If so, take our quick Did You Know? quiz for a chance to win a microdermabrasion treatment from Avanti Skin Center of Louisville. You’ll learn a little history, and be entered for the prize! (Hint: Check out the photos and captions on this page for some, er, inspiration.) Quiz closes at midnight April 30, 2021, and the winner will be announced in early May. You may only enter once. Good luck!
CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE DID YOU KNOW! DERBY QUIZ.
Follow our social media @TodaysWomanMagazine to see the announcement of who the winner is!
Queen Elizabeth II, known to have worn over 5,000 hats during her current reign, wore a fresh green and coral hat to the 2007 Derby. Sources say it was the British monarch’s first appearance in the United States since 1991, and she chose to come to Kentucky to attend her first Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby Festival Queen Martha Layne Collins later became Kentucky’s first female governor, from 1983-1987.
In 1932, Burgoo King wore the first garland of roses, as it exists today.
The first Great Balloon Race was held at Iroquois Park in 1973.
The Mint Julep became the official drink of the Kentucky Derby in 1938.
Black jockey Oliver Lewis won the inaugural Kentucky Derby race aboard Aristides, winning by two lengths and setting a new American record time for a mile-and-a-half race. Black jockeys won 15 of the first 28 runnings of the Derby. Bill Corum, the New York sports columnist who went on to become president of Churchill Downs, is credited with coining the phrase “Run for the Roses®” for the race in 1925.
0 Comments