Take Our ‘Did You Know?’ Derby Quiz!

Are you a Derby trivia guru? If so, take our quick Did You Know? quiz for a chance to win a microdermabrasion treatment from Avanti Skin Center of Louisville. You’ll learn a little history, and be entered for the prize! (Hint: Check out the photos and captions on this page for some, er, inspiration.) Quiz closes at midnight April 30, 2021, and the winner will be announced in early May. You may only enter once. Good luck!

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE DID YOU KNOW! DERBY QUIZ.

Follow our social media @TodaysWomanMagazine to see the announcement of who the winner is!