Savor Every Derby Bite

The Kentucky Burgoo Pasty from Chef Breanna Baker at 610 Magnolia.
These local chefs are putting a new spin on traditional Derby-inspired foods.
Kentucky Burgoo Pasty (above) by Chef Breanna Baker at 610 Magnolia: “If you plan on having burgoo at your Derby day party, this is a fun little twist that guests will enjoy. The rich burgoo is served inside a buttery, flaky pie crust and can be enjoyed as a small appetizer or a main course. Pasties are quite popular in my home state of Michigan, so this dish ties together the two places I love the most.”
Bourbon-Sauced Grilled Meatballs (above) by Chef Paula Hunter, co-owner of the The Black Italian: “We have two sauces — one is a sweet bourbon sauce with our homemade, flame-grilled, all beef Italian meatballs, and the other is P-Buffalo Bourbon Sauce, which we pair with our homemade, flame-grilled chicken meatballs. Mixing our more traditional bourbon-flavored sauce with our homemade Buffalo sauce — and offering both beef and chicken meatballs — provides a spicy and savory twist on our Bourbon Meatballs dish.”
Hot Brown Benedict (above) by Chef Lauren Schoenbaechler of bar Vetti: “The hot brown was originally created as an alternative to late night ham and egg dinners for guests at The Brown Hotel. Breakfast for dinner has always been one of my favorite things, so this dish screamed Derby brunch to me. I love utilizing eggs as a sauce in a lot of dishes so swapping the classic mornay (cheese sauce) sauce for a hollandaise was a no brainer. I used a hickory smoked turkey alongside some Groce Family Farm jowl bacon and a crispy English muffin. I added a healthy shaving of pecorino and a dash of chopped parsley.”
