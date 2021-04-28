Savor Every Derby Bite

These local chefs are putting a new spin on traditional Derby-inspired foods.

Kentucky Burgoo Pasty (above) by Chef Breanna Baker at 610 Magnolia: “If you plan on having burgoo at your Derby day party, this is a fun little twist that guests will enjoy. The rich burgoo is served inside a buttery, flaky pie crust and can be enjoyed as a small appetizer or a main course. Pasties are quite popular in my home state of Michigan, so this dish ties together the two places I love the most.”