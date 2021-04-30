Photo Gallery: Louisville Film Society Rolls Out the Red Carpet
Sunday night the Louisville Film Society rolled out the red carpet for guests to gather and watch the 93rd annual Academy Awards presentation. This year’s Oscar Watch Party was a bit different than previous years but was safely presented outside on the Mellwood Art Center East Lawn on a 2-story screen, with socially-distanced seating. Dress ranged from COVID-19 chic to cocktail attire, and there were food trucks and Hollywood-inspired drinks. Guests made Oscar predictions for a prize at the end of the night.
