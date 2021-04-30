Photo Gallery: Louisville Film Society Rolls Out the Red Carpet

Apr 30, 2021 | Community, Entertainment

Sunday night the Louisville Film Society rolled out the red carpet for guests to gather and watch the 93rd annual Academy Awards presentation. This year’s Oscar Watch Party was a bit different than previous years but was safely presented outside on the Mellwood Art Center East Lawn on a 2-story screen, with socially-distanced seating. Dress ranged from COVID-19 chic to cocktail attire, and there were food trucks and Hollywood-inspired drinks. Guests made Oscar predictions for a prize at the end of the night.

Oscar Film Watch_014
Oscar Film Watch_003
Oscar Film Watch_004
Oscar Film Watch_005
Oscar Film Watch_009
Oscar Film Watch_010
Oscar Film Watch_011
Oscar Film Watch_015
Oscar Film Watch_017
Oscar Film Watch_020
Oscar Film Watch_021
Oscar Film Watch_019
Oscar Film Watch_007

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *