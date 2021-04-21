Long Live the Queens

The Derby Festival Royal Court has been a festival tradition since 1957. Once the official Derby Queen Ambassador dons her crown, she donates her time in service to fundraising events and Derby-related activities. These four queens have since removed their crowns, but they continue to rule when it comes to uplifting their families, coworkers, and the communities they serve.

1957 Jacklyn Love Marxer

Jacklyn was crowned the very first Kentucky Derby Festival Queen in 1957, and since then life has kept her on the fast track. She went on to earn her Master of Education and only recently retired from being a middle school guidance counselor. Jacklyn and her husband have been married 60 years. “He was a naval officer,” she says, “and we traveled all over the world and loved every minute of it.” Together they have three daughters and nine grandsons. “They keep us busy when they come to visit,” she says of her cherished grandchildren.

Jacklyn celebrates the Derby each year with a party. “We have hats required, betting, and lots of bourbon,” she says. At 86 years old, Jacklyn isn’t slowing down one bit. She’s a painter and an artist and belongs to several clubs including a book club. “I just had a really exciting life,” Jacklyn says.